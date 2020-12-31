Dick Cardon
1936 ~ 2020 Beloved brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Charles Howard "Dick" Cardon, 84, passed away peacefully at home on December 28, 2020.
Dick was born into the loving family of Joseph Harold and Mary Cardon in El Paso, Texas on September 3, 1936, and he had 7 brothers and sisters. He attended Brigham Young University, where he met his sweetheart, Jacquelyn Lee Kozak, then served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Central America. Upon his return, and the return of Jackie from a mission in Los Angeles, California, they were married in the Los Angeles Temple. They raised a family of 11 children, and currently have 69 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, younger sister Betty, brothers Wayne, Rodney, Earl, Melvin, and older sister Hallie. He is survived by his wife Jackie, sister Bonnie Wheelhouse, and children Ann Zuniga (Jacob), David Cardon (Linnea), Bob Cardon (Sheryl), Caryn Giliam, George Cardon (Kim), Bonnie Silva (Pepe), Mary Schellenberg (Markus), Bryan Cardon (Robyn), Jeffrey Cardon (Rebecca), Craig Cardon (Sheree), and Jason Cardon (Sunny).
Dick's funeral will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 1541 North 1300 West, Pleasant Grove, Utah. The funeral will be live streamed on YouTube and a viewing will be held prior to the funeral service from 9:30-10:30 am. Please navigate to www.uvfuneral.com for a link to the funeral service.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.