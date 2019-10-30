1941 - 2019
Dick Ray Paulsen, 77, our treasured husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away at home on October 24, 2019 surrounded by his wife and children after his courageous fight against bladder cancer.
Dick was the third child of a family of four boys and one girl born to Ray and Mae Paulsen of Ephraim, Utah on December 2, 1941. He was a Panguitch High graduate, attended the College of Eastern Utah for two years and fulfilled a two year mission to Florida. Post mission, Dick graduated from BYU in 1966. He was drafted into the Army and sent to the Vietnam War.
Dick married Sharon Lee Shepherd in the Manti Temple on December 27, 1969. After almost 50 years of marriage, they have 7 children, 17 grandsons and 17 granddaughters.
Dick influenced many young people as a master math teacher for 35 years--8 years at Provo High and 27 years at Timpview High. Dick was a faithful, dedicated man. He was honest, loving, and generous to everyone. He loved the scriptures, attending the temple, and missionary work.
Dick and Sharon served 3 missions together for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: Singapore (Sri Lanka), New York Rochester, and Louisiana Baton Rouge. Dick loved serving in the Church. He was Bishop of the Orem 1st Ward from 1995-2001. Dick loved to teach the gospel to children and friends of all ages.
Dick loved playing sports, and loved to watch BYU sports. He especially enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren playing sports. He played basketball 3 mornings a week until he was 70 years old. He loved taking all his children and grandchildren to Disneyland.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon, his children, Ramie (Steve Hancock), Paula (Darren Beck), Susie (Mike Smith), Michelle (Scott Brady), Dick Ray Paulsen (Stacy), Chris Paulsen (Christie), and Devin Paulsen, 34 grandchildren, and his siblings: George, David, Cherrie, and Jerry.
Funeral services will be held in his honor on Saturday, November 2nd at 12 pm with a viewing just prior to the service from 10:30-11:30 am. There will also be a viewing on Friday, November 1st from 6-8 pm. All services will take place at the church located at: 80 South 280 East Orem, Utah 84058.
Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.