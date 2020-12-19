Dina Fern Shaw Webb
Dina Fern Shaw Webb, 75, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020 in Lehi, Utah. She was born on March 29, 1945 to Leonard Wayne Shaw and Nyda Bernice Sabey Shaw. Dina married Bruce Lee Webb in 1967 and they were blessed with four children.
Because of COVID restrictions, a small viewing will be held Sunday, December 20th, at Wing Mortuary, 118 East Main, Lehi, Utah, from 6-8:00 PM, with a private family funeral on Monday, December 21st. The link for the service being streamed is at wingmortuary.com.