1948-2021
Our ray of sunshine Miss Dixie Beth Tangren flew home to heaven on the evening of January 15th 2021. She was in the comfort of her family in her daughters home in Fountain Green Utah. Dixie was a Thanksgiving baby, being born on November 25th, 1948 to her lovely parents Henry Hugh and Rhoda Beth Tangren. She had 7 brothers and sisters: Sandi Walker, Kathy Christensen, Mike Tangren, Kelly Tangren, Glenn Tangren, Tammy Wilson, and Tim Tangren. She was born and raised in Provo UT but later resided in her cute little Payson UT home. Young love brought her three beautiful children. Oldest daughter Tiffany and her spouse Jason Krebs of Fountain Green; Son Johnny and spouse Tonya Archuleta of Salt Lake; and Youngest daughter Teresa and Spouse Danny Summers of Salem. Dixie dedicated her life to loving the Lord and shining his light through her wherever she went. She had a contagious smile and had a natural ability to teach and connect with people. She adored her 8 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. She spent most of her days being a teacher's helper at Salem Elementary school where she thrived on seeing children learn and succeed. However, she was a teacher inside and out of the classroom. She was always ready for an adventure and always ready to spread the love of Jesus to everyone she met. She was known for her wild imagination, and her big blue eyes that could speak to you without any words spoken. She loved her prayer groups and all the Christian churches God led her to along the way. The light she gave off to the world will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Funeral services will be held January 22, 2021 at 12:00pm at the Rasmussen Mortuary located at: 96 N. 100 W. Mt Pleasant UT. Viewing will be held prior to service from 11:00 am to 11:45 am. Graveside dedication at Moroni Cemetery. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com