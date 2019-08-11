1934-2019
Dixie Thomas Taylor entered the world on May 1, 1934. She was the last of eleven children born to LeRoy Wilson Thomas and Christina Orrick Ferguson. Born and raised in Spanish Fork, Utah, she graduated from Spanish Fork High in 1952 and went on to work in central planning for Geneva. Her mother passed when Dixie was 21, and she lost her dear daddy in 1967. Dixie worked full time while raising her three children: Rod Richardson, Mark Logan, and Karen Greaves. Dixie met the love of her life Roger Taylor when they were set up on a blind date by mutual friends. They married on April 2, 1970, and were later sealed in the Jordan River temple on August 31, 1994. Roger had three adorable girls: Jan, Sharlyn, and MarNae, so the family was instantly doubled.
They enjoyed camping, going on cruises, and showing Roger’s antique cars at car shows throughout the state. They made new friends everywhere they went and cherished these friendships.
Dixie excelled at bookkeeping. After working as a secretary for John Paras Furniture, she went on to work as the personnel secretary at ZCMI, retiring in 1991.
Dixie put other’s needs before her own and was unselfish to a fault. She had great faith in our Savior and believed in the power of prayer.
Roger and Dixie lived in Orem for 20 years and American Fork for almost 30 years. They recently moved to Spring Gardens assisted living center where Dixie made many new friends and felt so loved and cared for.
Dixie is survived by her loving husband Roger, son Rod Richardson (Susan), and daughters; Karen Webb (Joel), Jan Read (Rob), Shar Morton (Ray), MarNae Taylor, her brother Jerry Thomas (LaNyle) and sister-in-law Clara Thomas (Gene), brother- and sister-in-law Doug and Rose Taylor, and sister-in-law Deanna Taylor.
She was a caring, thoughtful grandma to 18 children and great-grandma to 12. She is preceded in death by 9 siblings and her son Mark Coleman Logan.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the American Fork 25th Ward Chapel, 320 N 100 E, American Fork, Utah. A viewing will be held Monday, August 12, from 6-8 p.m. at Anderson & Sons Mortuary in American Fork. Condolences may be expressed at andersonmortuary.com.