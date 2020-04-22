1928-2020
Our dear mother, grandma, aunt and friend passed through the veil on April 20, 2020. Although we are saddened at her passing, we are comforted to know that she has been reunited with her beloved Mother and Father, husband, sister, brother in law, great-granddaughter and many many others whom she loved. Dolores was born on August 22, 1928 in Springville, Utah to Sydney Thomas Smith and Dolly Grey Lewis Smith. She had one sister whom she adored and admired, Eva Jane Bjarnson. Dolores had many fond memories growing up in Springville, then going on to the University of Utah nursing program. After graduating, she worked many years in the medical profession, including labor and delivery at Utah Valley Hospital, later working and teaching in the nursing profession for many different venues throughout the valley. Dolores was an avid reader and loved reading gospel topics, always learning and strengthening her testimony. She had a passion for the Temple and Temple work, sometimes going several times a week and taking anyone who needed a ride. She married DRay Fullmer and later divorced. Dolores raised 3 children by herself for many years. After her children were raised she married Lester M. Bahr who took her on adventure after adventure, including a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Independence Missouri Visitors Center. Dolores is survived by children and stepchildren Michael (Rachel) Fullmer, LuAnn (Gary) Schroeder, Kevin Fullmer, John Bahr, Julie Koljak, Damon (Kim) Bahr and Nicholas Bahr. Dolores has 18 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren whom she adored. A private graveside service will be held in her honor.
Mom, we love you.... “Till we meet again.”