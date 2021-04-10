Don Lee Rosenbaum
Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather Don Lee Rosenbaum passed away peacefully at his home on April 8, 2021 after a short battle with an aggressive cancer. He was born in Spanish Fork, Utah on February 12, 1958 to Neal W. and Nita Halversen Rosenbaum. His childhood was filled with love, laughter, and music. Don loved his siblings and often referred to them as his best friends.
Don married his best friend, Suanne Gasser, in the Provo Temple on September 13, 1979. Their marriage was filled with endless laughter, service, work, and fun. He loved his wife dearly, he always wanted to be wherever she was. They have four children: Angela, Alyse, Ashlee, and Andrew.
He graduated from Spanish Fork High School and was a true "Don". He earned a bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University, and always rooted for "the good guys". He went on to earn a master's degree in social work from the University of Utah. As a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at Utah State Hospital, he was a strong advocate for the mentally ill and helped to bring awareness and progress in that field.
Don loved his Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ with all of his heart. He Cherished and honored his membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He faithfully served in the Scotland and Northern Ireland Mission. He loved every calling he ever had, from teaching in the primary to serving in the stake presidency. His desire was to serve the Lord. Don loved bearing his testimony and did so until his dying day.
He is survived by his wife, Suanne. His children: Angela (Jason) Krambule, Alyse (Chance) Hayes, Ashlee (Scott) Tuttle, Andrew (Rylee) Rosenbaum, and 16 beautiful grandchildren. His father and stepmother, Neal and Martha Rosenbaum. His siblings: Kathy Fullmer, Dennis Rosenbaum, Dee Rosenbaum, Duane Rosenbaum, and Kris Leavitt. He is preceded in death by his mother, Nita Rosenbaum.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Elk Ridge Stake Center, 185 Ridge View Drive, Elk Ridge, Utah. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. A viewing will also be held prior to the service on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah.
The funeral service will be livestreamed on Don's obituary page on the Walker Funeral Home website. Please go to the bottom of the obituary to find the link.