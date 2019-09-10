1936 - 2019
Don Lewis Voorhees passed away peacefully at home on September 7, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born December 3, 1936, to Austin Marinus Voorhees and Anna Devoda Anderson.
Don grew up in Mayfield Utah, where he attended elementary school. He graduated from Manti High school where he was active in baseball, basketball and band. He spent many enjoyable hours playing the saxophone for a dance band. After graduation he served honorably in the Army.
After serving his country Don married a childhood friend, and the love of his life, Sheryl Lee Whitlock. He worked in California as a carpenter, and Nevada for Boyles Brothers Drilling Company. Don and Sheryl then settled in Pleasant Grove, where they raised their 4 children. He retired from AT&T after 28 years of service and concluded his career with Alpine School District.
While herding sheep as a young boy with his father, he fostered a great love for the mountains of Sanpete County. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, black powder, bow and rifle hunting, 4-wheeling and camping with his family. Don also enjoyed horse racing, tying flies, leatherworking and fast cars, especially his 57 Chevy. Don and Sheryl loved spending time at their Duchesne property, visiting with friends. He enjoyed telling stories and could spin a great yarn.
He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and great-great grandfather. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served many years in the scouting program and after retirement he served a service mission at the Lindon Cannery and Stake ESL program with his wife, Sheryl.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, six siblings and two grandsons. He is survived by his wife Sheryl and children; Kendal (Jane) Voorhees, Donell (Ellen Kay) Voorhees, Lori (Gary) Bartlett, and Judy Thomas, 15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services for Don will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at the Pleasant Grove 2nd Ward, (455 East 200 South), Pleasant Grove, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Tuesday evening, September 10th, from 6-8 p.m., at the Pleasant Grove 2nd Ward building and on Wednesday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the services.
Graveside services will be held in Mayfield City Cemetery, Mayfield, Utah at 4:00 p.m. with Military Funeral Honors by American Legion Post 105.