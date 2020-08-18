Don Wayne Pectol
1949 - 2020
Don Wayne Pectol, age 70, of Orem, Utah, died Thursday, August 13, 2020, unexpectedly but peacefully, after a beautiful day on the river in the company of his best friend, on the eve of celebrating his birthday in the arms of his loving family. He was born on August 14, 1949 in Arcata, California to Fon and Florence Pectol. He married his loving wife, Robin Jackman Pectol, on April 3, 1972, sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.
He lived a life of Christlike service, always seeking for those who needed his friendship, support, advice, or love. He was gregarious, compassionate, generous, humble, wise, and honest. He was a perfect example of a member missionary with a lifetime of dedicated service in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving many years as a bishop or in a bishopric.
He was a graduate of Brigham Young University. Professionally, he will be best remembered as an owner of Emergency Essentials, but really, he was in the business of people, serving everyone he could. He thought of others before himself and truly knew the worth of souls. He was always off to the rescue, to find those who needed a visit, a friend, helping hand, kind word, thumbs up, or a hug. He loved the outdoors especially the beautiful rivers and mountains of Utah. An avid fly fisherman and devoted grandpa, he was always tying a fly with a grandkid on his lap to give to a new friend on the river. He enjoyed yearly trips with his children and grandchildren which are treasured memories.
He is survived by his wife, Robin Jackman Pectol, and children: Shelley Dettmann, Carrie (Andrew) Leavitt, Angie (Shane) Sullivan, Scott, Amy (Quentin) Oberhansley, and Jessica Zawalski, 16 grandchildren, brothers Leroy and Max, and sister Beverly, as well as countless others who knew him as a brother, father, grandfather, or best friend. He was preceded in death by his parents Fon and Florence Pectol, brother Blaine, twin sisters Fonda Pectol and Fonetta, in-laws Fred and Travis Jackman, and countless others who are anxious to thank him on the other side.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 21 at the Orem Utah Latter-day Saint Stake Center, 80 South 280 East, Orem. Public Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 20 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 South State Street, Orem, and from 9 to 10:30 at the Stake Center on Friday, prior to the services. The funeral services are for family only, but public and friends are welcome to join us through Facebook Live. A link to the Facebook Live video can be found on www.SundbergOlpinMortuary.com the day of the services.