Don Wesley Green
Don Wesley Green, 88 passed away on December 3, 2020 in Alva, Oklahoma. He was born on March 19, 1932 in American Fork Utah. He married LuAnn Brown in 1952 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Wing Mortuary, 118 East Main, Lehi, Utah. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment, Lehi City Cemetery. Online guest book at wingmortuary.com. The service will be live streamed through the Wing Mortuary Facebook page.