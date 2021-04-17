Donald E. Engstrom
Donald E. Engstrom, 85, Provo, died, April 15, 2021, at Jamestown. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Cherry Hills Ward, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 135 East 2000 South, Orem.
Burial will follow in Orem City Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S State St, Orem, and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the Relief Society room at the church.
Don was born March 24, 1936, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He is a graduate of BYU and retired from working in their computer science department. He and his wife, Carolyn, had 2 sons Emmett & Wayne, 2 grandchildren, and 2 great granddaughters, a sister Linda Rehart Williams and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, son Wayne and granddaughter, Brittany. Condolences and entire obituary may be seen and expressed at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.