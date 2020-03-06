1930-2020
Donald Evans Page, of Lindon, Utah, died February 28, 2020 from congestive heart failure. He was 89 years old.
Don was born in Provo, Utah on June 12, 1930 to Douglas Thurman Page and Ruth Evans Page.
Don grew up in Provo, graduating from Provo High School in 1948, then from Brigham Young University with a Bachelors of Art degree in 1955.
Don was drafted into the Korean War in 1953 and served in the Army band. The band did a weekly radio show, performing all over for the enjoyment of the troops morale. He later attended the Navy School of Music in Washington, DC.
After college graduation, Don moved to Whittier, California to help with his parents’ business. While attending church there, Don met Carol Ann Jones. On their second date, they were engaged. Married June 25, 1968 in the Salt Lake Temple, they celebrated 51 years together.
Don taught music for several years in California. With the death of his father, Don stepped in to help his mother run the family business, Blue Pacific Motel in Whitter, California. He later sold the business and moved back to Utah where they raised their family in Lindon.
An accomplished musician, Don played the piano, organ and drums. He loved fishing, camping, boating, western movies and television shows, classical music, and gardening (just not the weeding). He was known for his cantaloupes, peaches and his raspberry jam. Don also loved to watch sports, any and all, especially loved the Dodgers, BYU, and the Utah Jazz.
Don was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in various callings, including: two bishoprics, High Priest, Elders and Seventy’s Leader, Stake Missionary, 30 plus years of playing the organ and the piano, and temple organist at the Mount Timpanogos Temple. He was a faithful home teacher.
Don is survived by his wife, Carol Ann Page, and their three children: Doug (Emily) Page of Eagle Mountain, Utah; Cheryl (John) Ortiz of Pleasant Grove, Utah; and Karen (Darryl) Horspool of Saratoga Springs, Utah. He is survived by his sister, Colleen Page Hamilton, of Whitter, California, and by 10 grandchildren: Jaden, Tylar (Elijah) Siller, McKayden, Jalyse, Dylainy, Ellie, Ashtyn, Collyn, Alyx and Rhyse and 1 great-grandchild due in July.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Douglas Thurman Page and Ruth Evans Page; daughter, Ruth Ann Page; son, Thomas Page; sister, Gertrude Page Adams; brother, Reed Page; and grandson, Wyatt Page.
We would like to thank Aspen Ridge Home Health and Hospice for helping to take care of him in the last year of his life.
Funeral Services will be held March 7th, at 11:00 am, at the Lindon West Stake Center, 250 W 600 S Lindon, Utah, where a Viewing will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Interment in Provo City Cemetery. Per his request, no black clothes. Please dress in colors to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to his grandson’s foundation “Wyatt’s Comfort Bundles,” that helps cancer kids with a little bit of comfort. Venmo @empage05 https://www.facebook.com/wyattscomfortbundles/
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.