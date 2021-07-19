Donald Harry (Yuran) Matheney
Donald Harry (Yuran) Matheney, 89, died July 14th 2021, in Allen, Collin County, Texas.
"Harry" was born September 7th 1931, in Kansas City, Wyandotte, Kansas to Frances Mae Matheney and Paul Michael Yuran. Harry was adopted by his Grandmother Nina Jane (Warfield) Matheney when he was 18 months old. Survived by his wife Betty; 3 daughters Lu Ann Nichols (Carl), Donna Beth Squires (Rick), Lori Jane Woehl (Mike); and 4 sons Steven Wayne, Mark Richard (Heather), David Lee, Daniel Paul (Darla); plus, grandchildren that total somewhere around one hundred.
Service at Anderson & Sons Lone Peak Chapel, 6141 West 11000 North Highland, UT, Wednesday, July 21st, 2021, 10:00am. A viewing will be held prior at 9:00 am. Interment at Highland City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at andersonmortuary.com.