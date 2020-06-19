1934 - 2020
Donald Verle Karr was born on August 22, 1934 in Council Bluffs, IA, to Bulis William Karr and Erie Cleota Inman. He passed away peacefully June 14, 2020 in Orem, UT, at the age of 85 in his home surrounded by his family. He was a loving man and friend to all, always there to support his family or make them laugh with a quick-witted comment or joke.
Don was a man of adventure who loved Westerns, horses, historic aircraft, vintage automobiles, and guns. He was also quite a MacGyver, fixing everything he could with just duct tape, baling wire, bungee cords, or zip ties. Of all the things he loved, though, his family was what he cherished most. Every member of his family has special memories of spending time with him at his home and sharing conversations with him that will remain in their hearts forever.
He graduated from Plattsmouth High School in 1952, and then attended Brigham Young University to earn his Associate of Science in Electronics Technology. His love of BYU never waned, and he remained a devout fan of everything BYU all his life. Don was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and lived his faith through his dedication to several different leadership and teaching positions over the years.
He married Elizabeth Annette Carwin on December 5, 1959 in the Salt Lake City Temple, and they were married for 37 years until her passing on August 17, 1997. Don and Elizabeth raised 9 children, 8 boys and 1 girl. They settled in Orem in 1964, where he resided until his death. Don treasured spending time with his children—often playing a game of catch with them after work. He also had a passion for the mountains, and he built a camper for the family to go exploring when they could. Additionally, their family was very involved in LDS Church activities and enjoyed participating in those together on Friday nights.
He spent his career at BYU in various roles, culminating in the Zoology stockroom manager until his retirement in 1997. His children loved to visit him at work because he was famous at BYU for making popcorn on a Bunsen burner. He also worked on AV projectors for work and would bring one home whenever he could to have movie nights with his family. His grandchildren also looked forward to visiting him at his work and always hoped for the opportunity to freeze something with liquid nitrogen.
Don remarried Barbara Jean Potts Dicker, his childhood friend, on March 7, 1998, and they shared 22 happy years together. They were sealed in the Mount Timpanogos Temple. His and Barbara’s favorite pastimes included listening to their favorite music, going for long drives, and spending time with family and friends. They also enjoyed having Don’s sister Leola come over to reminisce about the three of them growing up together, including their sleigh-ride adventures in the pasture of the Karr childhood home.
Don is survived by his wife, Barbara Karr; children Mark Scott & Julie Karr, Kathy Cae & Kevin Bascom, Donald Trent & Kerry Karr, Kenneth Tyler & Debbie Karr, Kevin James & Wendy Karr, Shawn Ryan & Martha Karr, Bryan Wayne & Cheryl Karr, and Jaren LaVere Karr; step-children Vicki Lynn & Bob Evans, Jennifer Louise & Todd Boyd; his sister, Leola Mae Williams; his 39 grandchildren, and 32 great-grandchildren (and counting). He is preceded in death by his parents Bulis & Erie Karr, late-wife Elizabeth Annette Karr, brother Kenneth Bulis Karr, and his son Brett William Karr.
Don, we love you very much and will miss you until we meet again. We hope you are saddling up on the other side, toothpick in your mouth and loved ones by your side, looking forward to your next great adventure.
A viewing will be held Friday, June 19th from 6:00–8:00 p.m. at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 N., Orem, UT and everyone is welcome. There will also be viewing on Saturday, June 20th from 9:30–10:30 a.m. followed by the funeral at the Canyon View LDS Stake Center, 575 E. 800 N., Orem, UT with both being for family only due to COVID-19 restrictions. Burial will follow at Orem City Cemetery.
Condolences may be offered to the family and a live broadcast of services may be watched at www.walkersanderson.com.