1942-2019
Donald Wayne Jarvis of Orem, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, died on Sunday, December 22, 2019 after a long struggle with the debilitating effects of Parkinson’s and Post-polio Syndrome. Wayne was born August 15, 1942 in Salt Lake City to Wesley B. and Evelyn Olson Jarvis. He was a graduate of Orem High School, and earned a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree from BYU. He served a 2½-year Church mission to Texas, mostly Spanish-speaking.
In 1968 he married Sharon Downing in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Their union was blessed with three children: John Downing Jarvis (deceased), Andrew Wayne Jarvis (Farrah) of Orem, and Camille Janette Jarvis of Wilmington, North Carolina. Grandchildren are Sierra J. Ostergaard (Bronson) of Colorado Springs, CO, Brady Andrew Jarvis, and Sadie Ann Jarvis, both of Orem. Wayne was preceded in death by his son John, his parents, and older brother Anthony Burton (Tony) Jarvis. In addition to his immediate family, he is survived by brothers David Michael Jarvis (Sylvia), Charles Wesley Jarvis (Coleene), sister Julie Musselman, all of Orem, sister-in-law Beth Jarvis of Payson, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as twelve stepbrothers and sisters.
Wayne’s career with the U.S. Postal Service spanned 34 years before he retired in 2002. His interests included BYU sports, travel, family history, stamp and coin collecting, reading, gardening, and music, especially choral music. He sang with the BYU Men’s Chorus, his ward choir, and for a very enjoyable number of years with the Utah Valley Skyline Barbershop Chorus, where he made many good friends. When young and able, he played tennis and enjoyed hiking and mountain climbing. He and his family traveled the country on numerous long road trips. He and Sharon had been to the four corners of our beautiful country, with a few brief visits to Mexico and Canada.
In addition to his mission, Wayne served in various Church positions, including executive secretary to two bishops, stake librarian, faithful home teacher and Sunday school teacher. He was ordained a Seventy when that office was on the stake level. He loved missionary work, and especially liked serving as a volunteer “investigator” for Spanish-speaking missionaries-in-training to practice on, and acting as a guide to visitors at the Provo Temple grounds. He also indexed thousands of names for the FamilySearch program, as well as working on his own family history and helping his wife with hers.
Wayne was a friendly, kind, honest, humble, and hard-working man. He loved the Lord and kept the covenants he had made, and was faithful in his personal scripture study and prayer. He increased in patience as he matured, and set a great example for his wife and children, for whom he would do anything in his power. Though his presence will be sorely missed, we, his family, rejoice with him at the restoration of his abilities to move and communicate at will, and hope that he is passing into his next phase of life with great joy and anticipation.
