Donna Arlean Dumas Sorensen McKay
On the morning of December 11, 2020, our mother, grandmother, great grandmother, Donna Arlean Dumas Sorensen McKay, died at the age of 88 with her two daughters by her side. Donna was born to Vern Allen and Mary Arlean Scott Dumas on November 8, 1932, the day that President Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected for the first time. Donna was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She graduated from South High School in 1949 and attended The University of Utah and Brigham Young University. She married Max Virgil Sorensen on April 20, 1951 and together they raised two daughters Vickie (David Briggs) and Sandie (Paul Talbot). They were sealed in the Provo Temple on January 29, 1993. Three years after Max's death she married Ramon Sorensen McKay on August 7, 1993 in the Salt Lake Temple. Donna worked at Aspen Elementary School and Geneva Elementary School for 15 years as a secretary. She loved working with the teachers and seeing the children every day. Donna loved gardening, camping, making quilts for her family, watching the Utah Jazz and BYU games, square dancing, working as a poll worker during the elections and traveling the world. But most of all she loved her family, grandchildren and her great grandchildren, her "babies." Donna is preceded in death by her father Vern, mother Arlean, husbands Max and Ramon, sisters Kathy and Betty. She is survived by her daughters Vickie and Sandie, 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. It's hard to say goodbye, and we wish we had more time together. While we know that she is at peace and that her struggles are at an end, we still feel pain and sadness, but because of the great Plan of Salvation we can all see each other again. She has left a legacy of love for her family. Because of COVID restrictions a private family service will be held. Burial will be in the Orem City Cemetery. To express condolences visit www.NelsonMortuary