Donna Draper Davis
Donna Draper Davis, age 93, of Genola, Utah, passed away October 18, 2020 of natural causes. She was born February 15, 1927 in Genola to James Arthur and Augusta Manetta Larson Draper. She married Marion J. Davis on March 21, 1945 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.
Donna graduated from Payson High School, where she shared her talent as an accomplished piano accompanist to the high school choir. She always loved music, and throughout her life she accompanied individual vocalists and groups, as well as LDS ward and stake choirs as part of her church service.
She also was an organist and served many years as the ward organist in the various Genola Wards she has lived in, but also as the Santaquin Stake Organist for 26 years. She especially loved church hymns and listening to the Tabernacle Choir.
Donna served as a ward Relief Society President and Young Women President, and as a counselor in the Santaquin Stake Relief Society Presidency. In her later years, she participated in the weekly Humanitarian Days in her stake sewing quilts, baby layette clothing and leper bandages.
She served a mission with Marion to Manchester, England from December 1986-June 1988; with the exception of those 18 months, she has lived in Genola all of her 93 years of life. She also served for many years as an ordinance worker in the Provo Temple.
She is survived by her children: Darla Kay Davis, Provo, UT; Alan & Leslie Davis, Brent & Sherry Davis, and Mark & Ruth Davis, all of Genola; Donald & Melanie Davis, Las Vegas, Nevada; Beverly & Jonathan Roberts, Frisco, Texas; James & Tracy Davis, Mapleton; 34 grandchildren, and 68 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Thursday evening, October 22, 2020 at Brown Mortuary, 66 South 300 East, Santaquin, Utah from 7:00-9:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at 12:00 pm (noon) at the Genola LDS Chapel, located at 50 North Main St, Genola, UT 84655, with a brief viewing prior to service from 10:30-11:30 pm. Interment will be in the Genola City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the general missionary fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.