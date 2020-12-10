Donna Hamilton Whisenan
1936 - 2020
Donna Hamilton Fullmer Whisenant, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother joined her husband, Vern when she passed on Sunday, December 6 at age 84 from Alzheimer's Dementia. Donna passed within 2 weeks of Vern.
Donna was born in Arco, Idaho on February 25, 1936 and raised on a farm just off the Fort Hall Indian Reservation in Blackfoot, Idaho.
Donna was a masterful musician. She played the trumpet in the band at Blackfoot High School and later in the Cougar marching band at BYU. She was also a talented organist. Donna taught piano lessons to countless students in her lifetime, averaging 40 piano students a week.
Donna had a deep and abiding testimony of her Savior, Jesus Christ and devoted her life to living His gospel. She met Mark Allen Fullmer at Blackfoot High School and after his LDS mission they married. Donna graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in Elementary Education. She used this degree to support the family by teaching school while Mark went to medical school. After their medical training they settled in Provo.
Donna and Mark had 6 children: Vickie, Markae (Cory) Evans, Stephanie (Raymon) Bori, Nikki (McKay) Pinegar, Breck (Heather) Fullmer, Quinn (Britnee) Fullmer. They divorced after 32 years but remained good friends.
Donna met Vern Whisenant after he came to investigate while she was playing the organ in the Provo Temple one evening. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on August 5, 1994. Vern has seven children: Gerald (Jill), Kevin (Sarah), Brad (Laura), Jeff (Ruth), Chris (Tami), Rebecca Holt and Michael (Irina).
Throughout her life Donna was happiest when serving others. She served in many Stake callings, as Ward and Temple organist, Relief Society President, Young Women's President, as well as numerous primary callings. Together Donna and Vern filled five fulltime missions: first in London, England, then Ghana, Africa, Salt Lake City, and finally twice in Nauvoo, Illinois.
Donna and Vern were dedicated parents and grandparents. They never missed a birthday, even when they were far away. Donna's last act of true love was signing Christmas cards for all of her children.
While the final chapter of Donna's life with Alzheimer's was tough, nothing diminished her gratitude for daily blessings. She leaves us with her shining testimony of the Savior and the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Donna would be happiest knowing that her family walked in her example of righteousness.
Donna is survived by her siblings: Dennis (Laverne) Hamilton, Layne (Linda) Hamilton, Janae (Ted) Winder, and Wesley (Annette) Hamilton, 6 children, 16 grandchildren who adore her, and 7 great grandchildren.
Special thanks for the 8 years of tender loving care given Vern and Donna by Cyndi Espinoza. The family has no words to express the gratitude we feel for the attentive love given by Stephanie Bori. Thanks also to Dr. Mark Fullmer for his hours of medical care and genuine love and compassion during these last few months.
