1928-2020
Our loving wife, mother and grandmother, Donna Harmison Bastian, 91, of Pleasant Grove passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 17, 2020 surrounded by family. Donna was born September 2, 1928 in Salt Lake City to Leonard and Eva Fullmer Harmison. She married Raymond K Bastian July 5, 1946 in the Manti LDS Temple.
She is survived by her husband Raymond of Pleasant Grove; five children: Ken Bastian, Carma (Doug) Crippen, Diane Bastian, Joyce Eckman (Fred Robinson) and John Bastian; 21 grandchildren and many loving great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Arthur L Bastian.
Due to current events, a memorial service for Donna will be held at a later date. Family and friends are invited to an open house at the Bastian home on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10 am-12 noon. Graveside services will be held that day at 1:00 pm at the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery under the direction of Olpin Family Mortuary, Pleasant Grove. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.olpinmortuary.com.