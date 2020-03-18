1927 — 2020
Donna Jean Whiteley Andersen, of Nephi, Utah passed peacefully at the Central Valley Medical Center on Saturday March 14, 2020, on the day of her 93rd birthday, surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 14, 1927 to Theron and Veada Boulton Whiteley in Bingham Canyon, Salt Lake (County), Utah. She was the oldest of 7 children. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In her early years her father moved their
family to Vineyard, Utah where she attended grade school. Later the family moved to Orem where her father continued to farm. She attended Lincoln Jr. High School and then Orem High School. Shortly after her graduation from high school she went to work in American Fork, where she met and married the love of her life Robert (Bob) Andersen on March 2, 1948. She would often say “he was the most handsome man she had ever seen”. They were later sealed in the Manti Temple. The two started creating and operating many different business ventures. Bob was the creator and Donna was the master bookkeeper/accountant with the incredible penmanship. The theater business was their first venture prior to the television coming out. They also opened up the El Tonya Motel, Safari Motel, car washes, gas stations/convenient stores, and automatic horseshoe lanes, which were all established in Nephi. They had incredible employees whom they loved dearly, most from the Nephi community whom helped to make those businesses a success. Other businesses were built and operated in Provo and Salina. Mom was very hands-on and instrumental in the day to day operations of all these endeavors.
Mom was very willing and loved to serve when approached and asked to. She served in many different capacities: Stake dance directors for the Golden Green Ball, 7th Ward Relief Society President, Ward Historian, Delphic Club, and the Federated Women’s Club. She was instrumental in bringing Youth Ball Room Dancing to Nephi in the 1960s, these are just a few of many.
She is survived by her 4 children: Tonya (Mike) Cowan of Nephi, Bob (Teresa) Andersen of St. George, Brent (Cathy) Andersen of St. George, Kelly (Koye) Andersen of Nephi, 21 grandchildren, 66 great-grandchildren with 1 on the way, 3 sisters and 1 brother. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, sister (Carma Smith), brother (Shyrlan Whiteley), and grandson (Trevor Cowan).
The family of Donna Andersen would like to personally thank Dr. Grant Rasmussen and the staff at Central Valley Medical Center for the love and tender care given during her stay. Thanks to Eudene and Gary Anderson for their thoughtfulness. We would also like to thank everyone who showed love and compassion towards our mother throughout her life. It is truly appreciated!
A viewing will be held on Friday-March 20, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home at 94 West 300 North in Nephi, Utah.
Funeral services will be held Saturday March 21, 2020 at the Nephi, Utah Stake Center- 351 North 100 West at 11:00 a.m. There will be a viewing one hour prior to the service.