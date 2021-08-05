Donna Lee Turner Johnston
1931 - 2021
Our beloved mother, grandma, and great grandma passed away at home on August 1, 2021.
Donna was born on August 23, 1931, to Heber C. and Lenora Mae (Nelson) Turner in Clawson, Utah, although shortly thereafter her family moved to Wellington, Utah. She was the youngest of ten children and talked often and fondly of her family. She was never without stories about growing up on a farm, making do with what they had, and the love they shared. In 1937, Donna's father, Heber, passed away suddenly in a car accident. Her family worked together to support and take care of their mother, and each other. In 1944, Donna's mother married David Thayn and he brought five stepbrothers and one stepsister into her family. David became her father figure and loved her as if she were his own daughter.
In 1949, Donna married Troy Johnston in Elko, Nevada. They settled in Provo, Utah and had two children whom she loved dearly. Donna was an exceptionally hard worker and prided herself on doing a job thoroughly and correctly. She spent time working in cafes, operating telephones, attending patients at Utah State Hospital, and cleaning up after kids as a high school custodian. She retired from Provo High School in 1990 after 22 years of service. One thing all her work had in common was taking care of people and that did not end when she retired. There was always a seat at her table with a cup of coffee and a sweet treat for anyone that stopped by for a visit.
Donna loved to crochet, sew, cook, garden, read and write poetry, and share stories about her life. She adored dogs and had a special bond with everyone she met. She was an exceptional grandma and great grandma. She loved to teach her grandkids her way of doing things and shared recipes and advice whenever she could. She liked to share stories with great grandkids about how life has changed in the years since she was their age. She had a sweet sense of humor and found joy in the small and simple things in life. Not a day will pass that we won't miss our mom and grandma, and while our hearts are heavy with sorrow now, we know her love shines through us and everyone she touched. It brings us peace to know she is now with her family and friends that have passed before her, as well as all her dogs that have, no doubt, been waiting patiently on the other side of the rainbow bridge for their beloved Donna to come back to them.
Put me in your pocket.
Donna is survived by her two children Dixie (David) Turpin and Denton Troy Johnston; grandchildren Christopher Turpin, Jerry Turpin, Jessie Hansen, Josh (Mandy) Turpin, Megan Johnston, Jennie (Chris) Church, Hayley Johnston, Brett Troy Johnston, Matthew Denton Johnston; great grandchildren Cherokee Lee Church, Shaylee Jo Turpin, Skylee Ann Turpin, Cheyenne Jackie Church, Kambree Lynn Hansen, Frankie Barney, Slayden David Turpin, Andie Barney, and Jaxden Troy Church. Preceded in death by her husband Ervin Troy Johnston, great grandson Kayden Christopher, as well as her parents and siblings.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, August 9, 2021, at the Provo City Cemetery, 610 South State Street, Provo, Utah. Friends may call at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 East Center Street, Sunday, August 8 from 6-8:00 p.m. and Monday from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. prior to services at the cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.bergmortuary.com.