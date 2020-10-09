Donna Marie Jones Johnson
1929 - 2020
Donna Marie Jones Johnson of Provo, UT, passed away peacefully at home on October 5, 2020. She was born in Provo, UT on February 25, 1929 to A. Alton and Anna Marie Jones. She is survived by two sisters, Patsy Elliott (Doug) and Charlene Madsen (Rex). She graduated from North Sanpete High School.
Donna married Khalil Vernile (KV) Johnson December 11, 1948. She is survived by her two daughters, Kaelyn and Valerie Johnson. There will be a limited graveside service due to current concerns. The family is planning on hosting a celebration of her life next summer where all who knew and loved her can come together and share stories about her life. To view a full obituary or offer condolences and memories to the family go to www.bergmortuary.com.