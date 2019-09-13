Donna Marie Robertson

1930-2019
Donna Marie Steele Robertson, age 88, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on September 7, 2019 in Springville, Utah.
Donna was born October 20, 1930 in Nephi, Utah to Dell and Dorothea Steele. She was the oldest of 7 children.
Donna married the love of her life, Joseph Lynn Robertson on September 21, 1949, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. He preceded her in death on April 5, 2006.
She had great faith and a strong testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ and was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served faithfully in many callings and in the Provo LDS Temple. She was a member of Daughters of Utah Pioneers and she served on the Women’s Council Artist Section. She was a gifted artist. She loved life to the fullest and enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her 5 children; Mike (Lynette) of Springville, Steve (Kathie) of Orem, Marilyn Bagley (Lynn) of Moroni, Jerry (Sherilyn) of Alpine, Joe (Jill) of Salem along with 77 grand and great grand children
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday September 14, 2019, at 11:00 am in the Stake Center at 760 N. 400 E., Springville. Viewing Friday 6-8 p.m. at the Stake Center, and Saturday morning 9:30-10:45. Burial in Spanish Fork Cemetery.