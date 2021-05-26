Donnetta Roberts Ferguson
October 3, 1936 ~ May 22, 2021
Donnetta Roberts Ferguson, 84, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021 at her home in Farr West, Utah.
She was born October 3, 1936 in Cedar View, Utah to Bryan and Laura Taylor Roberts.
Donnetta married Richard Kay Ferguson and they enjoyed 58 years together before his passing.
She is survived by her children, Jason Kay Ferguson, Farr West; Nicole Delgado, Glendale, AZ; seven grandchildren, Bailey Ann Ferguson, Shad Kay Ferguson, Jasmin Delgado, Alize Delgado Christano, Skylar, Nimara Pacheco.
We would like to express our sincere thanks and gratitude for the excellent care provided by AFI Hospice, especially her nurse, Jen and CNA, Heidi. And appreciation to her hairdresser, Jessi.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Hooper Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindquistmortuary.com