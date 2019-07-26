1928-2019
Dora Dean Roberts was born in American Fork, Utah on April 10, 1928 and passed July 21, 2019. She is survived by her husband and sweetheart of 73 years, Glade W Roberts. Dora is the first girl of 11 children. She is survived by her sister Janice (Doug) Mayne and brother Morrill Dean.
Glade and Dora had four children; Carolyn (Jim) Parker, Dean Roberts, Cherie Adie and Bim Roberts.
Dora had 16 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. “Granny Dora” passed on a legacy of love for the outdoors with weekly outings, camping trips and long hikes along the Clark Fork River and Blue Mountain trails and backyard bar-b-ques.
Dora lived a life full of adventure. Whether trekking in the Himalayas, cross country skiing thru Wyoming, biking from Montana to Arizona or hiking thru the jungles of Africa she and Glade traveled the world. She traveled with Glade as he designed and built infrastructures for the federal government throughout the United States as well as Saudi Arabia.
Dora loved to fish. From paddlefish in the Missouri River, Lake trout in Lake McKay, Canada to King Salmon in Alaska. Bass Creek, Harper Lake the Big Hole- whether a family reunion or a camp out it was always around a body of water and fishing was always the family activity. Brookies were her favorite.
One of Dora’s proudest endeavors was a Peace Corp mission to Blantyre, Malawi Africa from 1988-1991. Dora spent this time educating women how to read and set up bookkeeping. Afterwards returning to Nakata Bay, Africa with the Norwegian Refugee Council to assist Malawians in providing for the needs of the Mozambique refugees.
Dora believed in continuing education and always sought out new opportunities to learn and grow. She became an amazing artist, a great writer and a lapidary specialist at the gem and mineral club of Quartzsite, Arizona in her later years.
In Dora’s own words, “all lives have a beginning and end. My life began with parents that knew hardship, with the strength to endure, to pass that example to others. Work was a necessary element for a productive life. Owen and Amy, my parents, demonstrated all the examples of a life well lived, overcoming all short comings.”
Dora believed she could, so she did.