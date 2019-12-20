1934-2019
Doris Badham Gasser was born September 20, 1934, in Payson, UT, to John V. and Della Badham. She passed away, December 18, 2019, in Elk Ridge, Utah of causes incident to age. She was educated in Payson schools, with the exception of a year in Lexington, KY.
She married her high school sweetheart, Vernile Odell Gasser on January 16, 1953, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Together they had five children: Vicky, Brian, Suanne, Lisa, and Gina.
She was blessed with a beautiful soprano voice. She considered it a gift and, as such, shared it in countless musicals, programs, and funerals. In 1968 she was approached by four high school students, and together they began what would become Payson Community Theater.
She fought for the privilege of living the Gospel and made it her center. Family was her warmest treasure. She made every grandchild feel like they were her favorite. She was witty, intelligent, and filled with grace. She was meticulous in her appearance, and her home. She valued education, and the arts, passing those values on to her posterity. Special friendships that were made in childhood still continue today. Monday night cards, Birthday Club, and spring break road trips have been a great joy to her, and her family.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Vernile and her children, Vicky (Robert) Mather, Brian (Kristen) Gasser, Suanne (Don) Rosenbaum, Lisa (Mark) Peterson, and Gina (Kyle) Jordan. She is also survived by many cherished nieces, and nephews. Her posterity includes 25 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Ryan Christensen, her parents, and her siblings, Deon Peery, Aileen Cloward, David Badham, June Thomas, Jane Tudor, and Gayle Ford.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Elk Ridge 10th Ward LDS chapel at 75 S 600 E, Payson, UT. Family and friends may visit on Friday evening, December 20th from 6-8 pm at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S 100 W, Payson, UT, and on Saturday morning from 9-10:30 am at the chapel, prior to the service. Interment will be in the Payson City Cemetery.
