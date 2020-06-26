Doris E. "Dee" Burns

1928 — 2020
Doris Esther “Dee” Burns born June 12, 1928 in Iowa City, Iowa, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020 in Evergreen, Colorado. At 92 she had lived a long and full life. She lived in Iowa, Washington D.C., and California with her extended family, and then lived in South America, Mexico and Hawaii with her husband and children, retiring in Spanish Fork, Utah where they built a home. She was a budding artist and after high school was offered a job with Disney Studios. She chose to marry and have a family. Always community minded, Dee volunteered for many years and helped the elderly. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Faith Baptist Church in Spanish Fork, Utah. Dee moved to Evergreen to be close to her daughter and her family in 2017. She is survived by her daughter Linda Walpole, son-in-law Dr. James Walpole, grandsons Kyle (Jenny), and Cory Walpole of Evergreen, Colorado and grandson Ty Caudle of San Francisco, California, and two great granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her son Terry Caudle of San Diego, California and her husband Albert V. Burns, Jr.