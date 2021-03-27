Doris Electa Nielsen
Doris Electa Nielsen, 92, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, passed away in her sleep peacefully March 24, 2021, at Ashford Assisted Living and Memory Care in Springville, Utah.
She was born January 8, 1929, in Lac Du Flambeau, Wisconsin to Charles Nelson Valliere and Agnes Ruth Kelly Valliere. She married Merwin Lemar Nielsen on December 10, 1971 in Provo, Utah. The marriage was later sealed in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in Provo, Utah on September 20, 1980. Merwin passed away July 18, 1997.
After the passing of her first husband, she moved to Provo, Utah from Wisconsin along with her 6 children. Shortly after moving to Utah, she became a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She worked at a local care center and other various places. She became a homemaker after the birth of her youngest child.
She always cared about others more than herself. She loved taking care of people. She held several various callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved serving and being of service to family members and ward members. She enjoyed gardening and taking care of her yard. She never had a driver's license. She walked everywhere. I mean everywhere with her children, a stroller and or wagon in tow to complete her tasks for the day. She enjoyed spending time with her family camping and fishing.
She is survived by her brother Joseph Valliere, one son and 4 daughters: Greg (Vikki) Doran, Linda (Dave) Purchase, Pat Massey and Bonnie Nielsen, Mary (Mike) Taylor; 24 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Merwin; her daughters, Carol, Barbara, Lois, Lorraine and 3 sons, Dennis, Jerry, Michael and her grandson Terrance.
The family wishes to thank our most amazing hospice nurse Babbette and all of the hospice staff, the amazing staff at Ashford, her caseworker, Brianne and all the staff at Advocates for Independence. We want to thank her lifetime friend Gwen for always being there. A special thanks to all of the friends that love and cared for Dori.
A viewing will be held on Monday, March 29th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 2225 West 620 North, Provo, Utah. Funeral services will be held at the same location on Tuesday, March 30th at 11:00 am with a viewing prior to the service from 10:00 to 10:45 am. Interment in Spanish Fork City Cemetery.
