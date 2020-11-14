Dorothy (Dot) Richards Thomas
In Loving Memory
April 11, 1927 - November 9, 2020
Dorothy Richards Thomas, 93, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020. Dorothy was a kind, generous, and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her first priority was always her family. A private viewing and funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 am. For complete obituary and condolences go to www.NelsonMortuary.com. The funeral will also be streamed via the following link: https://youtu.be/Ewff5IIxfNo