1931-2019
Dorothy Faye Olsen, 88 of Buckeye AZ passed away peacefully Saturday December 14, 2019.
Born October 15, 1931 in Provo, UT, to Arnold Clare and Grace Arlene (Lewis) Danner. She was employed at Regal Lanes, Provo UT where she met future husband A. Reid Olsen. They were married 50 years before his passing in Sept. 2000. She also worked at Elliot’s Cafe in Provo, UT and Signetics in Orem, UT where she retired.
She is survived by sons, Stephen R. Olsen (Terry Ann), Cedar Hills UT, Dennis R. Olsen, Buckeye AZ, William R. Olsen, Seal Beach, CA and daughter Diane Eliason (Bill), Glendale AZ, and daughter in Law, Roxanne Lloyd-Olsen; Six grandchildren Cindy Smith (Jon) McLachlan, Goodyear AZ, Allison Stover (Mike) Laufer, Gilbert, AZ, Daniel Olsen and Dustin Olsen (Missy) both of Strasburg CO, Holly Hull Williams (Shane) Provo, UT, Heidi Hull, Portland OR; and Whitney Kelson, SLC UT and 14 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in passing by her parents and husband, three brothers and wives, and grandson Stephen Dane Olsen.
The family will hold a celebration of life in the spring of 2020. Memorials may be sent in her name to the Humane Society or local animal rescue.