Dorothy L Connor

1926-2020
Just ten days shy of her 94th birthday, our sweet mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, Dorothy Lou Connor (Dottie) passed away Sunday morning, April 19, 2020, of natural causes in her home in Orem, UT, surrounded by her loving daughters and sons-in-law, Penny and Larry Humphreys of Provo, UT, and Pam and David Farmer of St. George, UT. Born April 29, 1926, in Baton Rouge, LA, to James Claude Tucker and Minnie Lou Pittman, Dottie’s mother died two months after she was born, so she was raised on a farm by her wonderful foster parents, Richard Jeff and Maude Nettles Cloy of Jayess, MS. She always said no one could have had a better upbringing than she did.
Mother married Marlin Moroni Connor on May 30, 1946, in Baton Rouge, LA. Their marriage was later sealed for eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on Oct. 11, 1949. He preceded her in death on July 21, 1998. Having been taught the Gospel of Jesus Christ by her beloved husband, she was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she selflessly served our Heavenly Father in many callings both in LA and UT.
She loved to go fishing, boating, traveling, and camping in their Airstream trailer, and to do just about everything together with Daddy. Holding big family fish fry gatherings at their home on Pecan Drive in Winnfield, LA, was a real treat for everyones. They moved to UT when their grandchildren began to arrive to be closer to their daughters and the little one. Mother worked as an ordinance worker in the Provo Temple and as a volunteer at the Missionary Training Center (MTC) in Provo. She made gorgeous felt, sequined Christmas stockings; every member of her family received one as well as friends and friends of friends and even a few that were special ordered by strangers. She probably made many more than a hundred of them over the years, and they were gorgeous. She also loved to crochet doilies, afghans, and baby blankets and to embroider tablecloths and pillowcases for her family. She truly loved her neighbors and friends in Orem. They were very special to her. Her greatest loves were for her Savior, her family, and her friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents, two sisters, one brother, two half-brothers, her foster parents and foster siblings, and son Steven Douglas. Mom is survived by Penny and her five children, and grandchildren: Jenni (Don) Adams, Cody, Connor, Caleb, Cayden, and Kyle; Laurel (Jim) Flowers, Brady, Jessie and Colton Davis; Chris (Anne) Gessel, Lexi, Cameron, Henley, and Kelsey; Suzanna (Ryan) Pitts, Abby, Owen, Ella and Madi; and Calley (Jason) Krause. Larry and his five children and grandchildren: Jonny (Trisa) Humphreys, Hailey and Hayden; Joshua (Norky) Humphreys, Anabelle, Alan, and Aidan; Jessica (Russell) Cook, Jackson, Bailey, and Garrett; Jarah (Ty) Lewis, Katelyn, Sabrina, Jason, Evan, and Corbin; and Julia (Quentin) Callahan, Brendon, Natalee, Raegen, and Scottlynn. Pam and David Farmer, their children, and grandchildren: Anna Farmer; Tara (Nick) Huntsman, Daxton, Memphis, and Sophie; Kati (Joe) Atwood, Ian, Jonas, Beck and Bowen; Brad (Ashley) Farmer, Brooks, Cohen, and Reese; Matt (Erica) Farmer, Hali Ray, Dawson, Hudson, and Jackson; Amy (Mark) Curtis, Michele, Grant, Emma Jane, Collin, and Jacob; and David Farmer II.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family viewing will be held Friday, April 24, 2020, at the Sundberg Olpin Mortuary. A private graveside service will follow at noon at the Orem City Cemetery. You may participate in the service via live streaming by accessing the link on the obituary at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com. Since there will be no guest book, please share your memories of Dottie (Mawmaw) on the mortuary website as well. A recording of the service will be placed on the mortuary website for later viewing.
We wish to express great gratitude to Mother’s wonderful, caring neighbors and friends in the Sharon 8th Ward, Hearts for Hospice and Home Health, Treeo, and all those who loved her.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to Recreation and Habilitation Services (RAH), an organization committed to making life better for individuals with intellectual disabilities as well as for their families, rahservices.org. Click on the “donate” or “menu” link to contribute. Or send a check to 815 North 800 West Provo, UT 84604.