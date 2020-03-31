Dorothy Mae Audin Dove

April 3, 1930 — March 30, 2020
Born and raised in small-town, Colorado, USA, a coal miner’s daughter: beautiful, bashful and benevolent. She walked by her future husband, Robert James Dove, one summer day on her way to “the swimming hole” promoting him to say, “that’s the girl I’m going to marry!” When his family moved to Provo, he ached for her and sent for her to come to Utah. They were married a short time later and she was his loyal bride for 60 years when Bob passed away in 2017. They had only one child, Denice, who was a fortunate only child in the loving Dove and Audin families! Dorothy Mae Dove loved her family and had a special relationship with her grandchildren; Mike, George, Seth (deceased), Chris and Erin. A warm, enthusiastic smile would always great them at the door when they went for a visit or sleepover. Cooking came easy and her Thanksgiving feasts are still remembered and revered by anyone who was lucky enough to attend one. She was quite active in various endeavors; she swam often at BYU in order to qualify for a life-saving certificate for Young Women’s camp, serving as a lifeguard. She loved to play tennis with Bob and grandson, Mike. She could hike the “Z” above the Orem Cemetery with ease. The real Dorothy, however, exemplified the ideal Latter-day Saint; always eager to follow the words of the Prophet. Whatever asked to do, she would waste no time in attending to the task. She worked hard at finishing these tasks, delighting in the effort, time spent and the finished product! Heaven is a little happier now; we are blessed with the hundreds of fond memories of a truly beautiful woman, inside and out! Goodbye beloved mother, mother-in-law and grandmother — we miss you already!
Survived by her brother, Ralph (Cathy) Audin of Colorado, daughter, Denice Dove (John) Collins, Michael Robert Collins (Zayden, great-grandson), George Robert Collins, Christian Robert Collins, Erin Eva Collins (Robert with Ryder and Rone, great-grandsons) Swenson. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 3rd, 2020 at the Orem City Cemetery. To express condolences visit www.NelsonMortuary.com.