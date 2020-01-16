Dorris Folken Cornaby, our dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother peacefully passed away (what she commonly referred to as ‘expired’ on her personal calendar commemorating the death of others) on the morning of January 12, 2020. She was 97 years old, just a few weeks shy of her 98th birthday, which she openly and frequently expressed she hoped would never come. We are proud to report that, as her great-grandchildren would say, she had a healthy level of ‘sass’ right until the very end, delighting and surprising the very kind hospital and hospice caretakers with her “colorful and descriptive vocabulary.” Much of this ‘sass’ was devoted to her disdain for what the hospital bed did to her hair.
Dorris was born on January 29, 1922, in Salt Lake City to John Henry Folken and Katie Miller. She spent a delightful childhood in their neighborhood of Willard Court with her parents and older sister, Etha. While there, Dorris’ abilities were only beginning to manifest, but manifest they did, including the design and production of a wool coat — the “Grand Winner” of a sewing contest held at West High. After graduation, she received a scholarship to attend Excelsis Beauty School.
Dorris met the love of her life, Fred H. Cornaby, through the magic of a blind date. After several months of ballroom and Big Band dancing, they blissfully wed on August 3, 1942, in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. Over the next more than half a century, those Big Band songs rang through their wonderful home early and often, most commonly as nostalgic background during surprisingly competitive card games of Rummy, along with (of course) a bowl of nuts and the soda with a straw. The memories of playing cards with Dorris and Fred are among some of the most treasured of us all. Perhaps not surprising to anyone who knows Dorris’ competitive nature, she was loathed to let Fred win, especially when he overplayed his hand, which was sadly a common occurrence. But win or lose, Fred would eventually shower Dorris with “valuable gifts,” which is another story for another day. While everyone is aware of their immense love and appreciation for each other, Dorris often lamented that Fred, who ‘expired’ in 1999, took more than 20 years to ‘come and get her’ for this last dance. Together, Fred and Dorris built a splendid family, taking in and sharing the beauty of this life with their three wonderful children; Coleene Jarvis (Charles), Colette Thomas, and Kaye Cornaby (Gayle), nine grandchildren and twenty-five great-grandchildren.
Dorris exudes beauty and was an accomplished artist. She expertly painted pictures, ceramic bowls and figurines, but also arranged flowers with great skill. A gift wrapped with a magnificent bow was one of her great specialties, and when received as a gift to her, it often seemed she’d rather keep the bow and wrapping intact over seeing what was actually inside. It only seems fitting that, as a woman of great style, Dorris was a marvelous seamstress and possessed the keen ability to help others feel beautiful. Over the years, she made hundreds of dresses, formals and wedding gowns for family and friends although, truth be told, many of them with slits so high that it was difficult for the wearer of these prized gems to sport them comfortably to church. No matter! She loved them all.
Dorris was blessed to have many friends and neighbors who so kindly looked after her over the years. But she kept some odd company too. For instance, her lawnmower and pruning tools were amongst her most fruitful friends and remained so until she had to sadly retire them at her age of 92. And her beautiful front yard, facing east toward the mountains, was one of her favorite backdrops where she often sat out at night visiting and sharing ice cream sandwiches with family and neighbors. Dorris was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved the gospel of Jesus Christ. She was always quick to express joy at the success of others. Her grace, charm, and love for others will be sorely missed.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 1:00 pm at the Pleasant View 5th Ward Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2400 North 1060 East in Provo, Utah, where she spent many happy moments. Friends and family are invited to a viewing at that location between 11:00 am to 12:30 pm on Saturday before the services. Interment will follow at the Orem City Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved eternal (and hopefully still card-playing) companion.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at uvfuneral.com.