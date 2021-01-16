Doug Schaerrer

1940-2021
Douglas Mack Schaerrer returned to the company of his eternal companion, Barbara, on Wednesday, January 13th, after a beautiful day of fishing on Quail Creek Reservoir in southern Utah - just as he might have scripted it himself. He is survived by his children, Bart Schaerrer (MaryLynn), Sydney Matthews (Blake), Shelly Scholz (Jeff), and Cade Schaerrer; his brother, Tom Schaerrer (Elena); 15 grandchildren and spouses; 1 great-grandchild; and many nieces, and nephews.
Born on January 23rd, 1940, in Payson, Utah, to Franklin Dean and Madge M. Schaerrer, he was the second of three Schaerrer boys, Neal, Doug, and Tom. The family suffered the loss of their father, Dean, when Doug was only five years old. Four years later, Madge married Keith Orlando "Bud" Kennedy and added a fourth boy, Jay, to the team. The boys remained the best of friends throughout their respecitive lives - gathering frequently to hunt and fish together.
Family came first for Doug. He and Barbara spent countless hours supporting their children and grandchildren in their varied interests. Doug was known and loved by many. He treated everyone as if they were members of his family. He influenced many lives - whether through youth sports programs, business dealings, charitable events, or serving in the Church.
Doug spoke frequently of his love for serving in the Church. As a young man, he was called to the Great Brittain Mission. He credits his ability to speak easily with people and befriend them to that great experience. Later, he and Barbara were able to serve together in the Church History Sites Mission in St George, Utah. They loved that experience and remained in St George for several years following their mission in order to serve in the St George Temple.
Funeral information will be published at www.nelsonmortuary.com.