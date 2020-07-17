1938 — 2020
Douglas Allan Lowe, 81, passed away July 13, 2020, at his home in Spanish Fork, Utah, surrounded by his loving family. He is our beloved dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa whom we will deeply miss until we meet again. We are comforted to know he is once again with his sweetheart, Linda, after only five months apart.
Doug was born August 27, 1938, in Springville, Utah, to Earl Franklin Lowe and Jessie Marlene Snow Lowe. He grew up in Springville, attending schools there, and graduating from Springville High School. He married Linda Lee Phipps on July 10, 1957, in Spanish Fork, Utah. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple in November 1958. Together they have eight children.
He taught his children a strong and active work ethic. He was employed by Pacific States Steel for many years, while additionally working as a roofer, as a side job. Doug was always busy with gardening, and was an excellent hunter of wild asparagus. He enjoyed painting, drawing, fishing, hunting, and camping especially if his kids and grandkids were involved; he adored his family.
Doug is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He has served as counselor in the bishopric, High Priest group leader, and served a mission with his wife, Linda, at the Bishops Storehouse. He was a conscientious home teacher. In earlier years, he faithfully labored many hours at the church farm. He was happy when he was serving others, which he did so often.
He is survived by his children: Allan (Marie) Lowe, Shelly (Kent) Erickson, Curtis (Gretchen) Lowe, Ron (Sherylyn) Lowe, Mark (Sabrina) Lowe, Sherri (Daren) Hunt, Matthew (Jennifer) Lowe, and Cara (Cody) Nielsen. Also survived by 36 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. In addition, he is survived by siblings: Lynn (Peggy) Lowe, Jim Lowe, and Russell Lowe. Doug is preceded in death by his wife, Linda; his sisters, Laurel and Carol; and his brother, Richard; as well as a grandson, Jason Churchill and a great-granddaughter, Jordan Erickson.
The family would like to thank Maple Creek Hospice for their loving care of Doug.
There will be a visitation for family and friends, on Sunday evening, July 19, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 187 South Main Street, Spanish Fork, Utah. There will also be a visitation Monday morning at the mortuary from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Funeral service will follow, at the mortuary, at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Spanish Fork City Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walkermemorials.com.