Douglas Richard Smith
Douglas Richard Smith was born October 18, 1951 in Los Angeles, California to Richard Aikens Smith and Doris Mae Barber, the second of their six children. He passed away peacefully with Mary, his wife, by his side and family nearby on July 31, 2021 in Provo, Utah after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was a devoted husband and father who gave constant support to his family, church, and community.
As a child, Doug lived mostly in San Diego County and Ventura County, California as well as in Phoenix, Arizona. He attended Santa Paula High School in Santa Paula, California, where he excelled academically, wrestled, played football and tennis, played trumpet, and performed in high school plays and musicals. He was an Eagle Scout, played the Tin Man in his high school's production of The Wizard of Oz, and performed with the marching band in the Rose Parade.
Doug received a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry from Brigham Young University and graduated from the University of California, Irvine School of Medicine. He completed a residency in Internal Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine and a fellowship in Cardiovascular Medicine at the University of California, Davis School of Medicine.
On June 15, 1977, Doug married Tawna Clyde (1956-2012) of Springville, Utah in the Salt Lake Temple. Doug and Tawna lived in Garden Grove, California; Houston, Texas; Springville, Utah; and Sacramento, California before moving to Provo, Utah in 1987 where they raised their five children. They have sixteen grandchildren of whom they are both very proud.
After both of them were widowed, Doug and Mary Plumb Cannon married in December 2012 in the Salt Lake Temple. Mary had previously been married to Layne W. Cannon (1950-1998) with whom she has three children and ten grandchildren.
For more than 30 years, Doug cared for patients, working as an Interventional Cardiologist in Utah Valley. Throughout his life, Doug strove to heal, uplift, and provide for others. He often explained that because his family had made great sacrifices for him to receive his education he felt an obligation to use his talents and training tirelessly to benefit others.
Among his charitable contributions, Doug helped bless many lives through humanitarian and medical relief trips to India, Kenya, Ethiopia, Peru, and Ecuador. He was active in efforts to fund and operate free medical clinics, train doctors and medical professionals, donate medical equipment and supplies, and improve public health.
Doug was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including, since 1987, as a member of the Edgemont 5th Ward in Provo. He served in many church callings, including as Bishop, Missionary Training Center Branch President, and Scoutmaster. As a young man, Doug served a full-time mission for the Church in the Texas North Mission and learned to speak Spanish fluently.
From 2016 to 2018, Doug and Mary served a senior couple mission for the Church. Together, they were responsible for the medical and social work needs of several missions in the Washington, D.C. area.
Doug enjoyed reading, traveling, skiing, dancing, camping, BYU athletics, and fine arts.
He is survived by Mary and by his five children and their families: Phillip (Nicole) Smith; Matthew (Mitra) Smith; Andrew (Analyn) Smith; Rachel Dunlop; and Anna (Michael) Simons; by his siblings: Cindy Rose; Jeff (Randi) Smith; and Stan Smith; by LaRee Ricks Smith (widow of Richard Smith); by Tawna's parents Norman and Phyllis Clyde, and Tawna's siblings Lance (Heather) Clyde, and Cheryl (Rick) DuBose; by step-children Lincoln (Dorothee) Cannon; Molly (Nathan) Hadfield; and Megan (Duffy) De Graw; and by his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Tawna, his parents, his sisters Julianne Smith and Jacqueline Lydenberg, his brother-in-law Bryant Rose, and his grandson Calvin Simons.
Friends and family are invited to visit the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home at 646 East 800 North in Orem on Thursday, August 5 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the LDS Edgemont South Stake Center on 2950 North Canyon Road in Provo at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 6th. The private interment will follow at the Springville Evergreen Cemetery in Springville, Utah.
Condolences and memories may be offered to the family at www.walkersanderson.com