Douglas Sampson

1938-2019
Douglas Charles Sampson passed away September 20, 2019 from the effects of Alzheimer’s dementia. Doug was born in his Grandma Hansen’s home in Ephraim, Utah on May 22, 1938 to Charles and Thelma Sampson. He was oldest of five children: Dean (Flo), Elma (Richard Bartholomew), Dixie (Russell Harward), and Karen (Tim Griffin).
He met LeiMomi Young from Monticello, Utah at BYU. They were married on November 17, 1962, in the Manti Temple.
Doug and LeiMomi are the parents of five children: Dan (Kris), David, Benjamin (Kristin), Katie (Jeff Windsor), and Julie (Tadd Truscott), and foster son Archie Josley (Cindy). They also have 23 amazing grandchildren and two adorable great granddaughters.
Funeral service will be held in Provo at 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the LDS chapel, 4525 North 345 East, Provo. A viewing will precede the service beginning at 9 AM. Memories and condolences may be shared at Serenicare.com.