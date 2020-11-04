Dr. Charles "Chuck" V. Pledger
Dr. Charles "Chuck" V. Pledger passed away on October 30, 2020. He was born in Marianna, Florida in 1947 to Charles C. and Hilda (Parsons) Pledger. He had only one other sibling, his younger brother, John Pledger, whom he was very close to. He spent most of his youth in Florida. His family relocated to Bountiful, Utah when his father, active in the US Air Force, was transferred to Hill Air Force Base. Chuck attended and graduated from Bountiful High School where he met and courted Linda Pearson, his future wife. Chuck served in the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1969 as part of the Army's 101st Airborne Division. He was awarded the Purple Heart after he was wounded in battle. Chuck and Linda were married in 1969. Together, they raised seven children. Chuck understood the importance of education, attending the University of Utah, graduating in 1973 with a B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering. He went on to attend Medical School at the University of Utah School of Medicine. He graduated an M.D. in 1977 and relocated his family to Clawson, Michigan where he began a five-year surgical residency at Providence Hospital in Southfield, Michigan. It was here that he discovered his love of surgery. Chuck was a perfectionist, excelling in the intricacies required as a surgeon. He returned to Utah with his family in 1982 where he established, with the help of his wife Linda, his medical practice in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Provo. He completed the rigorous task of becoming a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon. Chuck loved being in the operating room. He truly enjoyed the friendships and camaraderie he had with his co-workers and everyone loved working with him. He was known for his cool and calm demeanor, both in and out of the operating room. While Chuck and Linda would later separate and divorce, they remained close and he always ensured she was taken care of. He later re-married Lisa Lee in 2014 and they enjoyed several years vacationing and riding their Harleys together. She took great care of him and gave him wonderful companionship and he loved her very much. Chuck continued working up until the time he was hospitalized.
Chuck was very energetic and loved adventure! He ran two full marathons, enjoyed backpacking in the Uintahs with his family, hunting with his boys, scuba diving and skydiving with Linda, and snow skiing with his family. It was known he used his college student loan monies to buy his season passes at Snowbird! Chuck experienced a skydiving accident in the late 90s that severely broke both his ankles, but it was commonly chuckled by him, "If you don't limp, you aint sh#@!" Chuck loved spending time riding his Harley and enjoyed many motorcycle trips with his wife, children and friends. He created many wonderful memories with his family through these activities that they will love and cherish forever. He was known for his kindness and compassion for others. People loved Chuck's company and always made a point of seeking him out at events just to catch up. He was well-loved by everyone that knew him. Chuck had a very generous heart - helping friends with their LDS missions and other financial support. He had the opportunity to participate in several medical humanitarian projects in Ghana and said it was one of the most fulfilling experiences in his life. He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him!
He is survived by his wife Lisa, his previous wife Linda, his children Stephanie (Robert) Whitney, Denise (Dave) Chugg, Emily (Will) Maffitt, Amanda Uhler, Charles Douglas (Haley) Pledger, Kristina Sorensen and Michael (Kjerstyn) Pledger, Bruce Lee, Jessica Lee, Melissa Lee and 26 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Hilda Pledger and his brother John Phillip Pledger.
A public viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00pm on Wednesday November 4th and also from 9:45 to 10:30am on Thursday, November 5th at Anderson & Sons Mortuary in American Fork, Utah. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family at Camp Williams Cemetery in Bluffdale, Utah where he will be buried with military honors.