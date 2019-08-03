1932 — 2019
Dr. Eliza Wochnik passed away peacefully on July 26th, 2019, in Millcreek, Utah at the age of 87. She was born in Warsaw, Poland on February 28th, 1932 to Wincety Szmidecki and Maria Pisowadzka. Eliza was the oldest of three children. She often spoke of growing up in Poland and helping her mother around the house with her younger sister, Alina. Eliza married Wieslaw Wochnik and together they had one son, Michael.
Eliza attended the Medical University of Warsaw before moving to Johannesburg, South Africa where she became a licensed Medical Doctor and Surgeon and later moved to the United States. Eliza practiced as a pediatric psychiatrist in Utah and Missouri. She spent many years living in St. Louis, Missouri, where she worked in the Psychiatry Department at Barnes Hospital and at Washington University. She later moved to Utah and settled in Provo where she made many friends. She worked for the University of Utah for many years and was very proud of the time she spent there. She looked back at the friends she made at the University very fondly and often spoke of the unrivaled care this hospital provides.
Eliza was witty and compassionate. She made friends everywhere she went and people seemed to be drawn to her. She always had an interesting story to tell and genuinely loved people. She will be greatly missed.
Eliza is preceded in death by her beloved son, Michael Wochnik; her parents, Wincety and Maria Szmidecki; and her baby brother, Szmidecki. She is survived by her sister, Alina Zukowski; Niece, Ava Finstein; as well as many friends and loved ones.
Funeral services will be held Monday, August 5th, 11:00 am at the Edgemont North Stake Center, 4560 N. Canyon Road (Corner of Foothill Drive & Canyon Road), Provo, with a viewing to be held prior from 9:30 — 10:45 am. Burial will take place at a later date at the Provo Eastlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Eliza’s family at www.premierfuneral.com.