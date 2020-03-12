1941-2020
Dr. Keith J. Clayton, 78, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Provo, Utah, from complications of meningitis. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3050 N Mojave Lane in Provo at 11:00 am. His family will greet friends on Friday evening, March 13 from 6:00 — 8:00 pm at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Ave., Provo, with a second visitation before the services on Saturday morning from 9:30 — 10:45 am at the church building. The complete obituary may be viewed and condolences offered at https://www.nelsonmortuary.com.