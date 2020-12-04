Dr. Walter Lee Ross, Jr.
Dr. Walter Lee Ross, Jr., 80, of Mapleton, Utah passed peacefully surrounded by family on November 28, 2020 in Provo, UT. Walt was preceded in death by his sweetheart, Sandra Jean Wilkins Ross, parents Walter and Dorothy Ross, sisters Diane Edmunds, Sharon Powell, and grandson Eric C. Ross, Jr.
He is survived by his brother William Ross, and ten children: Michelle Brown (Shannon), Stephanie Shurian, Deborah Wilson (Sean), John Ross (Suzanne), Daniel Ross (Kate), Connie Armstrong (Cameron), James Ross (Amy), Thomas Ross (Chelce), Robert Ross (Lindsay), and Eric Ross (Etta). Walt has 29 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.
He will be remembered as a valiant son of God and devoted husband and father, as well as for his kindness and sense of humor.
A private family funeral will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020. Interment at Mapleton Cemetery. There will be a public viewing held on Friday December 4, 2020 from 6-8 pm at the Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 North University Avenue, Provo, UT 84604. For more information about services, please visit nelsonmortuary.com