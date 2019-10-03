1942-2019
Dr. Wayne Gerald Thorpe, 77, passed away on Sept. 26, 2019 in Gilbert, AZ. “Doc,” as he was affectionately known, was born on Feb. 28, 1942, in Provo, UT. Wayne moved his family to Higley, AZ in 1985 and practiced oral surgery in the East Valley for 30 years. He was, at his core, a healer.
Wayne was preceded in death by his beloved Loraine in 2004; as well as his parents; his grandson, Kolten; and his brother, Allen. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; sisters, Marilyn Harris and Eileen Bayer; brother, Paul; and his children, Katijean, Gary, David, Mark, Thomas, and Michael. His legacy will continue through his 19 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00am on Oct. 4, 2019 at the LDS chapel located at 3307 S. Greenfield Rd, Gilbert, AZ. Viewings will be from 6:00-9:00 pm on Oct. 3, 2019 and 8:30-9:45am at the same chapel. Interment will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Springville Evergreen Cemetery, 1997 S. 400 E, Springville, UT
For more information, please visit https://awisechoiceaz.com/dr-wayne-gerald-thorpe.