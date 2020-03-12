Duane Francis Ludlow Mar 12, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Duane Francis Ludlow passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 in Payson, UT. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork. www.walkermemorials.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Duane Francis Ludlow Duane Ludlow Walker Arrangement Payson Funeral Home Pass Away Ut. See what people are talking about at The Community Table!