1955 — 2020
Dustin Bryce Baker, 64, passed away in Lingayen, Pangasinan, Philippines on Saturday, May 23rd. Dustin was a husband, father, brother, educator, and business leader who was spearheading operations of the Tofu & Bean Factory, Inc. in Pangasinan at the time of his death. After a lengthy and distinguished career in education that included the positions of Vice President for California Operations in the Challenger School system and president of Baker Academy in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Dustin founded the Doña Zarina tofu line in the Philippines with the goal of producing healthy, flavorful, soy-based food and drink products while uplifting the local economy. Dustin was a tremendous force for good, and he often expressed his dream for his employees to be, in his own words, the “best-paid team members in the Philippines.” He is survived by his wife, their three children, his five siblings, and dozens of employees who thought of him as a dear friend and family member. Dustin will be sorely missed, but he lives on in the lessons and inspiration he imparted to the people in his life.