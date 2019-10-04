Dustin Riley Argyle

1978-2019
Died on Sept 23, 2019 in Longview Texas from a long illness.
Dustin was born to LeeRay Argyle and Peggy Roberts Chavez on April 9, 1978 in Payson Utah. He was raised in, and attended schools in Spanish Fork Utah.
He was the oldest of two brothers. Matthew & Britt.
Dustin loved boating, water skiing, many trips to Lake Powell with Dale and his brothers.
Dustin is survived by his parents, LeeRay, Peggy, Dale Rasmussen, grandparents Joyce Diamond, Clyde & Carol Lee Argyle, two brothers, Britt, & Matthew Argyle, Two nephews, Cash and Matthew. One daughter. Many Aunts & Uncles & cousins.
Dustin was preceded in death by one son.
Graveside services will be on Tuesday Oct 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM. 420 E 400 N Spanish Fork Ut. City Cemetery.