Dustin Romell Ash

1971-2020
Dusty Ash passed away at age 48, March 5th, 2020 after a battle with cancer. Dusty was born April 20, 1971 in American Fork, Utah. He grew up in Orem, Utah. He loved traveling to his favorite destinations, Hawaii, Oregon, and California, where he would go deep sea fishing, scuba diving, and enjoy life on the beach. He opened a club in Salt Lake City called Club Vegas, where he helped many bands start up. He held many big concerts and after parties there. He is preceded in death by his father Dennis Ash. He is survived by his mother Judee Ash, brother Brandon (Mindy) Ash, niece Kodi (Levi) Taylor, nephews Bradon Ash and Braxdon Ash, his fiancée Kim Elmore, and good friend Darren Cappell. Dusty was loved by many friends and family. A private family service will be held in his honor.