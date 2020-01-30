1934-2020
Dwayne Marvin Carter, 85, of St. George, Utah passed away suddenly in his home on January 24, 2020. Dwayne was born August 16, 1934 in Erick, Oklahoma to William Marvin and Mary Esther Bradley. He had two sisters, Nelva Hernandez and Helen Carter.
Dwayne grew up in Dallas, Texas. He grew up very poor, with a hard-working mother who was a single mom. At the age of nine he helped his mother support their family by selling newspapers and many other jobs. After graduating from High School, he worked in a bank and took night courses at SMU, before joining the Marines. He served honorably during the Korean War. During his service, Dwayne saved $1300 to pay for school, but instead took his pay and purchased a home for his mother many years before purchasing one for himself.
He married his sweetheart Helen Mae Davis Carter on July 4, 1958 in Dallas, TX and remained married until his passing. Dwayne and Helen had 5 children. They lived in many places including Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, South Carolina, Oregon, New Mexico, and Utah.
Several years after his marriage Dwayne joined Hhe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; he remained a faithful member of his Church the rest of his life. He served in several Church callings including five Bishoprics, High Councilor, and Elders Quorum President. Dwayne and his wife Helen served two service missions for his Church, and a full-time mission in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Dwayne earned the Certified Life Underwriter certification, and was a successful life insurance salesman for many years. He then became self-employed and owned three very successful businesses to finish his professional career.
He loved watching sports and was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed reading and fishing. He once read an entire encyclopedia set. He always kept a picture of John Wayne by his bedside. Dwayne had an engaging personality, a quick sense of humor, and was a gifted story teller.
Dwayne is survived by his wife, Helen Davis Carter; his five children Michael (Sandra), Jay (Jill), Kelly (Maryann), Desireé (Russell), and Jennifer (Jerhald); 17 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Manila Stake Center Chapel, 850 N. 900 E., American Fork, Utah. Family and friends may participate in a visitation at the church from 9:30 – 10:45 am prior to funeral services. The burial with military honors will be at Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park, Bluffdale, UT. (Camp Williams) Condolences may be sent to the family at www.olpinmortuary.com.