E. Troy Eichler

1969-2020
Ernest Troy Eichler, age 50, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 4, 2020, in his Provo, Utah, home. He was born May 30, 1969, in Payson, Utah, to Ernst Eichler and Joan Biggs Eichler. He was their only son and had four sisters.
Troy graduated from Spanish Fork High School and is also a graduate of the Police Academy. He served in the U.S. Marines from 1987-1992, in the Persian Gulf War. After serving his country, he worked in military security for the American Legion, as well as for several different law enforcement agencies. His hobbies included camping and hiking; he was an expert in survival skills.
He is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a mission for his church in Ireland.
Troy is survived by three sons and one daughter: Hayden Troy Eichler, Ernest “Morgan” Eichler, Kylie Amanda Eichler, and Darien “Stott” Eichler. Also surviving him are his sisters: Pamela (Robert) Waters, Susan (Grady) Edenfield, Jody (Patrick) Lane, and Monica Eichler; as well as 22 nieces and nephews and 22 great-nieces/nephews.
There will be a visitation for family of Troy on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 187 South Main, Spanish Fork, Utah 84660. A private, family graveside service will follow at the Veteran’s Memorial Park, at Noon.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walkermemorials.com.