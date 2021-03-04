Earl Ray Thomsen Mar 4, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Earl Ray Thomsen Earl Ray Thomsen, 75, of Benjamin, UT, passed away on Feb. 26, 2021. Funeral services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home- Spanish Fork. www.walkermemorials.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Earl Ray Thomsen Funeral Service Funeral Home Benjamin Walker Ut Pass Away See what people are talking about at The Community Table!