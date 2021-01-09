Earl Wayne Duncan
Earl Wayne Duncan July 28, 1965 - January 4, 2021. Earl was born in Holbrook, AZ and grew up in Joseph City, AZ and has spent the last 15 years in Orem, Utah. He passed peacefully being cared for by his family.
Earl went to high school in Joseph City, AZ, and Springville and Provo High schools in Utah. He enjoyed many travels around the country with his parents and family members. He enjoyed scouting, and liked to play basketball and watch all sports. He was especially close to his nephews who were of similar age.
He is survived by six older brothers, Stuart, Ken, Lee, Bill, Jerry, and Scott. He is preceded in death by his parents Clinton Duncan and June (Westover) Duncan and a sister, Roseann (Duncan) Young.
There will be a viewing in the Joseph City LDS chapel (8181 Westover Avenue) at 1:00pm, with the funeral at 2:00 pm on Saturday January 9, 2021. Burial will be at the Joseph City Cemetery following the viewing, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. The family expresses thanks to all those who affected his life. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.